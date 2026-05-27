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FinancingAlternativesContinental EuropeData centresUK & Ireland

Pure DC secures additional $200m financing

27 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harri Thomas

Oaktree-backed firm has amassed $2.7bn facility across corporate and asset level in past year

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