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Data centresAlternativesBeneluxContinental EuropeDevelopmentLeasingNetherlands

Pure DC signs lease for €1bn Amsterdam data centre development

15 Dec 2025 | 13:44 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Group will build 78MW campus 

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