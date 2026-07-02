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OfficeLeasingLondonSustainabilityUK & Ireland

PwC agrees move to 350,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office

2 Jul 2026 | 12:44 | London | by May Agaran

Heads of terms settled for One Eden accommodation

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