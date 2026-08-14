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ResidentialLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Q+A: £2.5bn Elephant Park development boss on what happens after the cranes leave

14 Aug 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Lendlease has been working on the south-east London regeneration site for nearly 20 years. Now, it's time to step away

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