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ActivumSG on new €500m platform, going "back to the future" on German multi-family and the "wild west" of data centres

3 Jun 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

CEO discusses recent Dutch resi sale, growth ambitions and the perfect exit

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