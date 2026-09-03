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Q+A: ADD Capital and Mubadala on cracking Italy’s living market – and why real estate alone is no longer enough

3 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

Mario Abbadessa and Khadija Benzit on the Piano Casa, the propco/opco model and raising double their original target

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