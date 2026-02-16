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Q+A: Ali-Reza Momeni on weathering another real estate storm

16 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Founder and CEO of German developer discusses his analytical approach, longing for liquidity and what is driving him to London

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