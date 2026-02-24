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Q+A: APG's Robert-Jan Foortse on deploying €2.8bn into affordable housing

24 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

More foreign and domestic investment needed to meet shortfall, says head of European property investments

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