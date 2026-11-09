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Q+A: Ardian’s Eggins on 8,000 beds, storage roll-ups and turning barracks into platforms

9 Nov 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

With €1bn invested in European student housing and €1bn targeted in storage, firm's Iberia head explains why Spain matters more than ever

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