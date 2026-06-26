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Q+A: Ardian’s head of France – “There is no sign we will return to the boom years"

26 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Omar Fjer on the Kering joint venture, Ardian's growing student portfolio and the firm's nascent hospitality ambitions

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