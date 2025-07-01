Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyLogisticsOfficeResidential

Q+A: Aventos on listed real estate: "Mergers and privatisations remain plausible"

1 Jul 2025 | 15:20 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Managing partner Karim Rochdi on why equity investments are having such a hard time – and for how much longer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Aventos and PGIM snap up Bavarian asset for joint venture

24 Aug 2022
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: Israel’s war on Iran will make the road to recovery steeper

20 Jun 2025
Read
People, Person, Crowd

Trump's tariffs: property stocks now above "liberation day" levels

8 May 2025
Read
People, Person, Crowd

Real estate stocks tumble as tariff war escalates

7 Apr 2025
Read