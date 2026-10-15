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FinancingContinental EuropeUK & IrelandFund manager

Q+A: Aviva Investors’ head of debt on restarting lending in Europe

15 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harri Thomas

Gregor Bamert discusses the firm's £800m of loans across the UK and Continental Europe so far this year

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