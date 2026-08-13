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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyResidentialSpain

Q+A: Azora's StepHouse CEO – operators are sitting on 10% of untapped value

13 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Carlos Cano on the 10% of asset value decided by operations, and why Italy's 13-to-one supply gap is only half the story

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