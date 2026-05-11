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Q+A: BNP Paribas RE’s Brice de Germay – "We have strong convictions about La Défense"

11 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Deputy CEO of real estate advisory discusses the French office market

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