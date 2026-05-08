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Q+A: Caerus CEO on teaming up with CapMan and launching new lines

8 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Founder Michael Morgenroth talks integration, infrastructure and internationalisation

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