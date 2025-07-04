Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeInvestmentNordics

Q+A: CapMan – "It's beneficial to be a Nordic specialist, but never say never"

4 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Twenty years after its launch, the head and COO of CapMan Real Estate discuss the Caerus deal, growing a hotel platform and why they have stuck to their origins

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

High Rise, City, Urban

CapMan acquires majority stake in property debt specialist Caerus

19 Jun 2025
Read

CapMan and Panattoni ink first lease for Gothenburg logistics project

16 Jun 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

CapMan adds managing director to fund investor relations team

2 Jun 2025
Read

CapMan closes €900m+ Midstar acquisition 

1 Apr 2025
Read