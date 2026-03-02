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Q+A: Castellana – "Shopping centres offer more levers for value creation than retail parks"

2 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

CEO Alfonso Brunet on the €340m Islazul acquisition, Portuguese opportunities and financing growth

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