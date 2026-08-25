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Q+A: Catella’s Dominik Röhrich on the difficulty of making offices palatable to investors

25 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Head of investment management on long-term residential and tactical office prospects

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