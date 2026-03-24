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Q+A: CBRE Frankfurt – "It's difficult to achieve the returns investors want through core purchases"

24 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

New investment lead Bent Roggenbock discusses sales in the banking hub

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