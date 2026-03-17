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Q+A: CBRE IM’s Rik Eertink on firm’s €4bn+ EMEA investment push 

17 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

New CIO of EMEA direct real estate discusses fundraising, capital allocation across sectors and the current environment

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