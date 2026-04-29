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Q+A: CBRE’s European investment banking head – “The range of potential transactions is broader than ever”

29 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Raj Somchand on moving jobs, sector consolidation and complex structures

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