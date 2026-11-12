Q+A: Ceetrus' CEO on approaching its €500m disposal goal

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12 Nov 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Natalia Vasnier
Guillaume Lapp discusses the push to double asset sales and its “coeur patrimoine” portfolio
Landsec pulls Moorgate Hall from sale
Kier Property wins approval for Birmingham resi project
Carlyle refinances £260m London flex office business
James Raynor warns of London’s growing “invisible building” problem
Panattoni secures £47m financing for Wakefield logistics scheme
Franklin Templeton’s Gaston Brandes on how to measure social impact
Green light for 490-home Hackney co-living scheme
Argentic confirms launch of European real estate lending platform
MCR banks £36m for Glasgow office conversion
Rushbond bolsters executive team to unlock portfolio value
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
Asif Aziz buys City block for £200m hotel conversion
Senior staff to leave Unite amid restructuring
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
Owner weighs exit from £2bn Westfield Stratford
Let’s get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio
JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: German open-ended funds come under pressure to sell UK assets
Changes at the top for KKR’s £800m+ living platform
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business