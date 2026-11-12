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Q+A: Ceetrus' CEO on approaching its €500m disposal goal

12 Nov 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Guillaume Lapp discusses the push to double asset sales and its “coeur patrimoine” portfolio

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