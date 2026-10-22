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LogisticsContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

Q+A: Christian Jamison on increasing Valor's platform by 40% in a year

22 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

The logistics specialist now has assets under management exceeding €6bn

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