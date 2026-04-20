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Q+A: Clear Sky on plans to grow European assets to €1bn in three years

20 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Size of overall market set to multiply several times, say Marcus Kurschat and Iyngaran Muniandy

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