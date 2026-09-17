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Q+A: Coima CEO – "The discussion should not be about more visitors, but better experiences"

17 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Manfredi Catella on ambitions for the €10bn impact fund, a third value-add programme and why Southern Europe is the next big capital allocation story

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