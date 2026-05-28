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Student AccommodationResidentialUK & Ireland

Q+A: Collegiate UK boss – "Operational execution is a defining driver of performance"

28 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Neil Burton discusses the 20% boost in student accommodation firm's operating portfolio and a focus on affordability

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