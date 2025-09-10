Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialUK & Ireland

Q+A: Colliers' Alanna Peach – "Residential is a frustrating place at present"

10 Sep 2025 | 16:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Head of living capital markets discusses UK living sector and predictions for the rest of 2025

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Building Complex

GSA urges government action as Ireland faces 68,000 student bed shortfall

10 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Housing

Social Housing REIT boosts rental income to £20m

10 Sep 2025
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Moorfield and Tiger pounce on Bristol site

10 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Investor sentiment rebounds as valuations stabilise, survey shows

10 Sep 2025
Read