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Q+A: Commerz Real’s Koch – “We’ve bottomed out but we need to keep an eye on geopolitical risks”

19 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

CEO discusses current risks, the firm's shift towards infrastructure and investor sentiment

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