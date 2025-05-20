Advanced Search

InvestmentAustriaContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyHotels & LeisureItalyLogisticsNetherlandsOfficeResidentialRetail

Q+A: Continuum's Christian Kadel on the game-changing power of leasehold

20 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Firm's new managing partner promises investors higher yields by separating land from property

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Continuum Capital hires top German broker for European expansion

4 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

WP Carey completes €280m sale and leaseback 

7 Feb 2024
Read

Colliers Germany's Christian Kadel departs

11 Jul 2024
Read
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Q+A: Colliers' Kadel – "Demand is still there, but at a different price level"

24 May 2022
Read