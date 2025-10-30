CorporateAPACAlternativesAustraliaCanadaContinental EuropeData centresLogisticsLondonOfficePeopleResidentialRetailSelf-storageSpainUK & IrelandUnited States
30 Oct 2025 | 16:15 | London | by David Hatcher
Former Schroders exec discusses becoming the pension fund's global property head in debut interview
Q+A: CPP Investments’ van Oosterom – “The lines between sectors are blurring”
£19m Croydon office sale up and running
Renters’ Rights Act: student housing braces for a new era
Residential land values remain flat in third quarter
Why REITs deliver more for less in budget-setting season
Equinix swoops for £4bn Hertfordshire data centre complex
Offices lead EMEA recovery as investors focus on fundamentals
Revo appoints duo to executive board
Levy Real Estate hires partner to lead business rates team
Developers wary of London’s affordable housing U-turn
Battersea Power Station up for sale
Irish tycoons confirm sale of £5.2bn care homes group
DHL becomes third-party European logistics developer
£100m+ luxury Loch Lomond hotel up for sale
Harbert hires former Blackstone principal as co-head of Europe
Korean investor to build team in Europe
Landsec agrees latest £225m London office sale
Moda and Aermont buy £300m west London site
Leaked email reveals new London affordable housing strategy
Topland plots £260m development after Wimbledon acquisition