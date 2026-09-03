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Q+A: Crédit Agricole CIB’s head of real estate: “Any good project will get financing”

3 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Franck Genet on the lack of core capital and expanding beyond France

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