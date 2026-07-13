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Data centresContinental EuropeFranceDevelopment

Q+A: Data4's CIO on investing €5bn in a French data centre campus

13 Jul 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Alexander Oyaert discusses development projects and the necessity of governmental support

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