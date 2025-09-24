Q+A: Davidson Kempner's Ferron on the new European opportunity

InvestmentContinental EuropeData centresHotels & LeisureLogisticsUK & Ireland
24 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch
Real estate partner points to special situations boom in undersupplied sectors
Barings sounds out buyers for Manchester’s £75m Vox
£180m Leeds resi scheme finally scrapped as site sold
Cushman beefs up valuation team with two senior hires
Shah on property: retreat of robotic retail puts big stores back in fashion
Plans submitted for YTL’s second Bristol office scheme
Greenland puts retail element of Wandsworth scheme up for £30m sale
Aberdeen markets £21m Camberwell student scheme
KSL Capital Partners appoints head of EMEA capital formation
RLAM acquires £340m Northampton logistics development site
Fiera lends £36m for Birmingham logistics scheme
Orchard Street snaps up £40m Newcastle retail park
US investor mulls sale of £500m student platform
Cola puts £300m fizz into London hotels market
BGO backs £200m development on billionaires’ row
Life Science REIT leans towards £300m break-up
What’s up for grabs in the final quarter?
TPG Real Estate head honcho to retire
Forrester and Middle Eastern developer close in on London office deal
QuadReal buys 6,000-home BTR operating business
Barings veteran fund manager departs