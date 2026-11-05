NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Policy & RegulationContinental EuropeGermanyResidential

Q+A: DLA Piper's Jaeger – "Preventing socialisation by federal law could be a pyrrhic victory"

5 Nov 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

German real estate lawyer Gerold Jaeger on the pitfalls in drafting legislation that prevents housing socialisation in Berlin

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Vonovia lowers 2028 targets and scales back on developments

29 Oct 2026
Read

Left Party, Greens and SPD agree on socialisation of 160,000 Berlin flats

19 Oct 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Empira agrees to buy €75m+ Berlin living portfolio

7 Oct 2026
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Heimstaden and Alecta progressing €25bn divorce

29 Sep 2026
Read