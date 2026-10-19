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Q+A: DWS’ Simon Wallace on being wrong about Japan, staying bullish on Germany and why he really likes Australian BTR

19 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Global head of real estate research says market will start to recover next year, supported by strong fundamentals

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