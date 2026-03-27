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Q+A: EdR REIM – "2026 is an alpha year for us"

27 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

The firm is homing in on living, logistics and light-industrial, says CIO Klaus Georg Schmitz

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