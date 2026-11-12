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Q+A: Episode founder on plans to scale to €2bn across Europe

12 Nov 2026 | 07:25 | London | by Amy Finch

Spanish-headquartered flex leader has secured pipeline in Milan and Paris, says Esteve Almirall

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