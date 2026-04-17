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Q+A: EQT's Tom Livelli on plans to invest in €500m-€1bn of deals in the near term

17 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Partner and head of living strategies aims to capitalise on repricing for standing asset strategy

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