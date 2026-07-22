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Q+A: Eurazeo co-heads on the acquisition of French aparthotel operator Babylon

22 Jul 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Riccardo Abello and Pierre Larivière discuss their new focus on the high-yielding hospitality opportunity

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