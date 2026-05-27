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RetailCo-livingContinental EuropeFranceGermanyItalyPortugalResidentialSenior livingSpainUK & Ireland

Q+A: Eurofund’s CEO on solo deals, the firm's living business and opportunistic market entries

27 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Ion Saralegui discusses retail specialist's recent UK acquisition, its growing housing platform and distress

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