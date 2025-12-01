Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyLogisticsResidentialSpainUK & Ireland

Q+A: Fiera – "We want to access Spain's real estate equity market with Packaged Living"

1 Dec 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

Head of European real estate Charles Allen discusses how the firm is building on its debt business

