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Q+A: Fondsbörse Deutschland on liquidity pressures spilling over into secondary markets

20 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Jörn Zurmühlen discusses the German institutions' growing willingness to sell fund units at discounts

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