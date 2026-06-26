NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateLogisticsOfficePeopleResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Q+A: Former Colliers chair on what property firms really want from their staff

26 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Veteran real estate executive Tony Horrell on hiring for "the best career no one knows about"

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Nick Pink hands Barings' European reins over to familiar face

1 Oct 2026
Read
Floor, Person, Adult

The District 2026: as returns compress, everyone's chasing the same assets

24 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away

17 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Monastery

Q+A: Coima CEO – "The discussion should not be about more visitors, but better experiences"

17 Sep 2026
Read