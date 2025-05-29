Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeHotels & LeisureInvestmentOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Q+A: Fortress’ Cyril Courbage on creating "opportunity in uncertainty”

29 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Head of European real estate equity discusses firm's platform as it closes in on three more transactions following recent Dutch resi deal

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Grass, Plant

Fortress hits play on €200m Irish sale

28 Jan 2025
Read
Alcohol, Beverage, Liquor

New-look Majestic property team to drive growth plans

4 Dec 2023
Read
Suit, Coat, Overcoat

Mubadala, Aldar and Ares team up to invest $1bn in debt market

14 Dec 2023
Read
City, Urban, Downtown

£400m boutique hotel business on the block

16 Apr 2025
Read