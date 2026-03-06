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Q+A: Frey's co-CEO – “We’re moving towards 50% of outlets and 70% of our portfolio located outside France”

6 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Sebastien Eymard discusses the firm's European ambitions

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