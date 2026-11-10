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Q+A: Garbe chiefs plot next chapter for €15bn German fund management titan

10 Nov 2026 | 15:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Christopher Garbe and Paul Gibson lift the lid on partner hunt, refinancings and their logistics outlook

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