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REITContinental EuropeFranceOfficeResidential

Q+A: Gecina’s Veber on building a new Paris business centre

6 Nov 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

The French REIT’s executive director of investments and development discusses disposals and why he is bullish on La Défense

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