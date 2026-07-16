NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeUK & IrelandDistressM&A

Q+A: Goldman’s investment banking co-heads on surging M&A, IPOs and targeting the mid-market

16 Jul 2026 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

Heiko Weber and Trent Wilkins have been at the helm for more than a year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Goldman investment banking veteran departs

30 Apr 2025
Read

Goldman Sachs appoints duo to lead EMEA real estate investment banking

4 Apr 2025
Read

Blackstone preps launch of £1.5bn+ residential platform

12 Jan 2026
Read

Unite occupancy at lower end of guidance as portfolio values decline

10 Apr 2026
Read