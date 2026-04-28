NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestmentTechnology

Q+A: Greystar – "The idea that modular housing consists of poorer-quality blocks is wrong"

28 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Managing director Matthias Euler on using serial construction for high-quality housing and shared living schemes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Inside Titan: why Aware Super and Macquarie are betting €1bn on German student housing

21 Jul 2026
Read

Q+A: Ringley – why government policy must change to tackle the homes deficit

17 Jul 2026
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Scenery

Greystar launches garden-style BTR housing push

15 Jul 2026
Read

GDI seeks partner for €100m German student housing joint venture

14 Jul 2026
Read