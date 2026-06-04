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Q+A: Greystar’s Daniel Breeden on raising Europe's biggest value-add resi fund

4 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

GEPE II secured €2.7bn in equity commitments and has an investment capacity of €6.8bn

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